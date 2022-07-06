Take a hike. It sounds like the easiest thing to do: Head out and put one foot in front of the other. But if you’re not used to being outside in nature, or if walking is difficult for you or if you require a wheelchair or walker, then the very idea of hiking can be intimidating. Resist that reaction. When the opportunity to go on a hike presents itself, take it, advised D.C.-based Florence Williams, author of “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative.”
“When we experience beauty and awe, science suggests that it helps us feel more connected to the world around us and to each other,” Williams said.
Since the pandemic began, people have flocked to the outdoors, where there’s plenty of airflow and they can practice social distancing and get exercise. As a result, many state and national parks, as well as local trailheads, have implemented reservation systems or supplied shuttles to minimize parking headaches.
Getting started with hiking is relatively easy, said Amy David, a hiking and backpacking guide for Sawtooth Mountain Guides in Stanley, Idaho. Novice hikers may think they need expensive gear or ambitious destinations when, in fact, the only requirement is a desire to get outside.
“There are certain types of gear you should have to make your experience safe and enjoyable,” David said, “but it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.”
Hikers should have shoes or boots that fit well to prevent blisters; thin wool socks; a water bottle; wool or synthetic clothes that wick sweat and dry quickly; and, if the weather forecast looks volatile, proper layers to keep you warm and dry. Trekking poles help distribute your weight and make descending hills easier by taking pressure off your leg muscles and joints.
Instead of looking for the most beautiful or rigorous trail, David suggested simply finding a pleasant trail and exploring. This is relatively easy with the proliferation of trail-finder apps.
There are few things that can ruin a hike as completely as poor-fitting shoes or boots. Blisters can take weeks and sometimes months to heal, and tender feet will restrict movement or even dissuade you from hiking for the rest of the season, said Eric Henderson, a longtime outdoor educator and guide based in Denver.
“I would never advise buying boots online without trying them on first,” he said. “The right footwear is essential for an enjoyable hike, and it’s worth the time and expense to go to a specialty store to get expert advice.”
People’s feet are not uniform. Even if you know your size, you may have bunions, arch issues or other complications, Henderson said. That means that fit is paramount, and you won’t know whether shoes or boots are a good fit without first trying them on.
When shopping, don’t just lace up and shuffle around the shop. Step onto benches, hop around, and go up and down stairs if you can. Henderson said he prefers mid-height boots that provide more ankle support than a hiking shoe but are less burly than a heavy hiking boot.
There’s a popular refrain among hikers: Leave no trace. This is an ethos that comes down to respect, David said. Literally, it means pack out what you pack in, including trash, extra food, orange peels or apple cores (or any other biodegradable refuse that should not be thrown into the bushes). If you hike with a dog, bag its poop and carry it out. And if you have to poop, David offered the following instructions: “Dig a hole, so bring a small trowel, which you can get at an outdoor store, and carry out used toilet paper, so bring a sealable plastic bag for that.”
Leave no trace also means respecting others on the trail. Give people space when passing, and don’t blare music on portable speakers or through your phone.
Equally important is to make sure you bring enough food to stay fueled and water to stay hydrated. David suggested bringing more food than you think you will need.
The outdoors exist for everyone, and exploring nature by foot can be a wonderful way to spend some of your vacation.
“Being outside in the daylight is good for resetting circadian rhythms if you’re traveling across time zones,” she said. “It’s also great for working off the inertia of sitting for long periods in a car or on an airplane.”
— Rachel Walker, Washington Post
