Book World: A refreshing argument that democracy can be repaired - by us

"Two Cheers for Politics" by Jedediah Purdy.

It would be far better if democracy did not face the trials it currently confronts. But if there is a blessing in today’s distemper, it lies in renewed efforts to understand what democracy is, how it can thrive and — to paraphrase the title of a justly famous recent book — how it dies.

Urgent moral and intellectual inquiry into democracy’s fragility has replaced a complacency that took hold after the Soviet Union’s collapse. That triumphalism could easily blind comfortable citizens to the ways in which their institutions were less democratic than they thought they were, less inclusive and less stable. The resurgence of authoritarian movements in what seemed to be solidly democratic nations and the deepening repression in China have wiped away any smugness.

