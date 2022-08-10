Like so many Americans who lived through the COVID-19 pandemic, the life of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton was forever changed by quarantine and death.

Long before she founded an order of nuns and set the course of Catholic education in the United States, she was a mother of five children who lost her husband to tuberculosis shortly after she was quarantined with him in a drafty Italian cell for 25 days. Two years before that, she was by her father’s side when he died from yellow fever while in quarantine.

