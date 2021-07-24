At first glance, the quilt hanging in the guest bedroom of Cathy Alspaugh’s house holds no rhyme or reason. Each square is a different pattern with different colors. One square is a jumble of buttons and fabric scraps.
But when you turn the quilt over, you can see the names of the women behind the squares, each of whom contributed a piece. Those women are the Novellas, members of a book club that has been going strong for 20 years, through life’s joys, losses and a global pandemic.
“[They] are the most special women, and I have three sisters. These guys are as close to me as my sisters,” member Nancy Meyer said.
The gang met 20 years ago at Urbana High School. Their kids were part of the drama program, and Stephanie Weigelt, another member of the book club, was the director. They called themselves the Sweatshop Moms at the time, providing meals, building the sets and making costumes for the kids. Weigelt made the quilt square with the ribbons and buttons, each of which represents a theater performance the women worked on.
It didn’t take too long before they found out they all had a mutual love for reading and started a book club. They called it A Novel Idea. They’ve met every third Thursday every month at 7 p.m. and have stuck to that sacred time ever since, except for December, when they do their Christmas book exchange. Their vacations, appointments and work revolve around that day, and everyone knows, book club member or not, not to mess with that time.
It’s so ingrained that one of the parents of Meyer’s piano students made a miniature model of a woman at a baby grand piano covered in cakes and cookies, and on the hutch of the piano is a tiny, opened book that says “Book Club Thursdays at 7.”
Alspaugh chose the book for July: Lily King’s award-winning contemporary fiction, “Writers & Lovers.” Per the book club’s unofficial official rules, the book chooser must also host that month’s meeting. A variety of food is always provided, and people have their own specialties, such as Alspaugh’s meatballs and Mary Ann Wood’s deviled eggs.
Cathie Deadrick emphasized the book club isn’t a guise for a wine club or an excuse to come together and gossip. The women actually read the book and come to dissect and discuss it. Being avid readers, the opportunity to share their thoughts about the books naturally delights them.
At their July meeting, the women gathered around a table to eat and talk, and at its center was a small wicker basket filled with paper strips with questions to discuss. They began pulling strips halfway through their meeting but found that many of the questions encompassed what they already discussed on their own. Some members started pulling out three or four strips, snickering that they were too efficient in book discussions.
Wood became a book club member after the group had already been established. She also helped during the drama show days and knew of the mom group, but it wasn’t until her son’s girlfriend at the time, who happened to be a daughter of one of the book club members, pointed out a book Wood was reading and said, “My mom is reading that book!” that Wood officially joined the others. She felt such an excitement to share her thoughts on what she read, she said, particularly since, she joked, her husband doesn’t listen when she tries to talk about her latest read.
“Now I read a book for the book club, and I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to discuss it!’” Wood said.
Wood added that when they get into the discussions, they figure out what people like and don’t like in terms of literature while catching up on each others’ lives. For example, Wood is not fond of books featuring dogs or other pets, producing a mix of laughs and jesting pokes from her friends.
But even though they have differing book opinions, voicing their opinions never feels hostile, Deadrick said. For example, Alspaugh loved “Writers & Lovers” tremendously, but she was met with opposition. Weigelt was not a fan.
“You have to read certain books at certain times in your life,” Weigelt said.
This was, in fact, not a good time in her life to enjoy the book. As a teacher, she’s still weaning off the anxiety of the past school year, and the book just made her more anxious — simply because the author nailed the feeling of anxiety, she said.
Some others also weren’t fans of the book. Alspaugh sighed and shook her head in mock exasperation while her friends giggled at how she seemed to be the only one in the room who fell in love with the book.
Over the course of their long tenure, the group has read 199 books, ranging from religion to fiction to books on making quilts, the latter of which was chosen by former member Chery White, who passed away four years ago due to Parkinson’s disease and inspired the quilt they made.
Meyer choose next month’s book, “The Midnight Library,” by Matthew Haig, marking the group’s 200th read.
The women held a dinner in June to celebrate their 20th anniversary but also to honor White, who was a huge part of their lives. In 20 years, this was only one of the many defining moments of their lives where they came together.
They’ve celebrated the birth of grandkids, weddings (the children of two book club members actually got married), milestone birthdays and deaths of loved ones. Through it all, the women have been a “net” for one another, as they put it. This feeling of support also applied during the pandemic, when the women had to wade through the confusing waters of virtual meetings while also worrying about their family and the COVID-19 virus. But they stuck through it until they were able to get vaccinated and see each other’s faces in the flesh again.
“We’ve been through those sorts of events together,” Deadrick said. “It’s just a passage of time.”
And the passage of time is continuing their legacy. Kathy Rhoades used to give away her books to the senior center in Urbana. But now, her 16-year-old granddaughter is asking Rhoades to not give away the books so that when she comes over, she can read them. The fact that a teenager wants to read books the Novellas chose thrills Rhoades.
“And she’s starting a book club!” Alspaugh exclaimed, with cheers following from her fellow sisters.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
