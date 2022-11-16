The AARCH Society will host a public screening of the documentary film “A Story of Two Churches: Moving From the Past — Building a Better Future” at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick.
This documentary explores the unique shared history, connection and reconciliation from slavery and emancipation to today between a white church (All Saints’ Episcopal) and an African American church (Asbury United Methodist) in Frederick. This relationship reveals the attitudes and practices between Blacks and whites during an era in our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.