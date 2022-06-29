Elizabeth Lucas, the founding artistic director of Free Range Humans, is no stranger to unconventional performance spaces. She’s put on plays at McClintock Distillery and Union Mills. Actors performed in the bleachers of Sky Stage while the audience sat in the performance area. Centennial Memorial Methodist Church was transformed into a labyrinthine space for the musical “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”
The Francis Scott Key Scott Mall might not immediately come to mind as a setting for summer-camp fun, but Free Range Kids, an offshoot of Free Range Humans, offers just that. With plenty of foot traffic and accessibility to public transportation, Lucas is pleased with the Francis Scott Key location. “It attracts a significantly more diverse crowd than other locations,” she said.
Situated between Aeropostale and Bath and Body Works, Free Range Kids stands out with its colorful stage and cheerful lighting. Children and their parents are attracted to the welcoming space with merchandise focusing on creative play like puppets, magic sets, and costumes. But this is no mere store. In keeping with the trend of malls focusing more on experiences than retail, Free Range Kids offers an enormous variety of activities in their summer offerings.
Some, such as Circus Camp and Music Video Camp, are all-day, five-day-a-week programs. Classes and workshops are also offered cafeteria-style, so campers have the option to build their own schedules. Classes include improv, acting for neurodiverse students, karaoke, crafting, thea design, playwriting, sewing and game design. There’s even a board game club in partnership with Saga Games, a shop near Fort Detrick.
These wide-ranging offerings illustrate that Free Range Kids isn’t just for budding performers. With class size limited to 12 students, the programs teach collaboration in ways that schools are not able to.
“Kids have leadership roles with a chance to use their creativity,” Lucas said. “We don’t give them exact instructions on how to build a set. We give them the tools on how to do it, but they make the creative decisions.”
This holds true for even the youngest. ErinRose Sincevich, director of early childhood arts, takes dictation while the 6- through 8-year-olds brainstorm ideas for an upcoming performance.
“The same play with different groups of kids will be completely different, in the best way possible,” Sincevich said.
This flexibility extends to the classes and programs offered at Free Range Kids. “We’re responsive to parents’ needs. As we’re putting together our fall schedule, we welcome their input,” Lucas said.
For example, her daughter was too young to enroll in Sarah Hempel Irani’s Summer Arts Intensive for Teens. Instead, Hempel Irani agreed to hold a figure drawing class at Free Range Kids for ages 11 to 17. That class will be offered July 25 to 29.
It’s understandable that Hempel Irani’s five-day camp is limited to teens. The classes run July 11 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The curriculum is meant to challenge students as much as the Frederick artist has challenged herself. She earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and classical studies and a master’s degree in medieval and renaissance studies.
“I think of it as a skill, not magic,” Hempel Irani said. “Students just need to be brave for one week of their lives.”
She is well-known for creating larger-than-life-size sculptures for Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac. In October 2021, her 7’6” sculpture of fashion designer Claire McCardell was unveiled on Carroll Creek Linear Park to great acclaim.
As both the artist and project manager of these projects, Hempel Irani is greatly qualified to give students insight into what it takes to be a working artist. She recalls having access to a sculpture professor’s studio while in college, where she witnessed all phases of the artistic process. With the exception of a two-hour field trip to view public art and sketch architecture, classes will be held in Hempel Irani’s Fifth Street studio in downtown Frederick.
The intensive summer program emphasizes serious skill-building. Most days, campers will spend two hours drawing, three hours sculpting with oil-based clay and one hour studying art history. Students will learn proportion, rhythm and design, as well as transferable skills, such as experimentation and close observation.
While students are given in-depth art lessons, they aren’t expected to create a finished sculpture. The young artists are free to take pictures of their work, but they will reuse their clay for new projects.
Hempel Irani takes a rather zen approach to this method of instruction. As she put it, “Let it go. They don’t need the object. With practice, they will learn how to create new, better ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.