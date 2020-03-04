If DISTRICT Arts and Eastside Artists Gallery were humans, they would just be starting to talk and walk. Though both venues are only a year old, they’ve made great strides in Frederick’s art community.
DISTRICT Arts is 2,400 square feet of industrial chic at 15 N. Market St. Owners Bill and Staci McLaughlin were exhibiting their work at the Frederick Festival of the Arts in 2008 and fell in love with the city. They decided to move here and trade the festival circuit for a brick-and-mortar consignment gallery.
The McLaughlins show a limited number of their own pieces, but most of the space is given to the 35 gallery artists. Part of this eclectic group has been with DISTRICT Arts since its March 2019 opening. Others have been added as spaces became available. New artists are given a trial period of four months to demonstrate their works’ commercial appeal.
Outside artists also have some opportunities to show in the gallery. So far DISTRICT Arts has hosted nine special exhibitions.
They include solo shows by Kelly Scudieri, Rosa Leff, Daniel Lai, and Jan McIntyre-Creager.
There have also been three themed juried exhibits. “Spring Fling,” opens in May and has a deadline of April 5 to enter.
DISTRICT Arts presented “The Bodice Project” in October. Another community show opened Wednesday. Join watercolor students from Frederick Community College at their opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Eastside Artists Gallery is a little off the beaten path at 313 E. Patrick St., but it has gained a following in a very short time. And there’s parking!
Doug Moulden and a few of his painting students were talking about the lack of exhibit opportunities in Frederick for artists unaffiliated with a gallery, and they had the idea of starting their own co-op. It came together remarkably quickly. In about two months they had recruited eight more artists, found their space, and installed signage and lighting.
It’s a well-rounded group of 12 with painting, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, photography, fabric arts and blacksmithing represented. There’s currently room for a few more members.
Eastside Artists gallery offers painting classes on Mondays and Thursdays. The space is available to rent for $50 an hour.
Like District Arts, Eastside’s biggest challenge is increasing awareness of the gallery, locally as well as in D.C. and Baltimore. Being a part of Shab Row/Everedy Square and the Downtown Frederick Partnership has helped. The members also participate in a variety of community activities. An opening reception for their new group show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
What’s Showing in March
TAG/The Artists Gallery. 216 N Market St., Frederick. (theartistsgalleryfrederick.com)
After six years in its current space, it’s time for Frederick’s oldest artist-owned gallery to move on.
“The Last Picture Show (At 216 North Market)” opens tomorrow and features the 2D and 3D work of all the members. Join them for an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. You can say farewell to the old location at a closing reception from 5 to 7 p.m. April 18.
TAG is expected to reopen in its new venue on May 1. Check the gallery’s website and Facebook page for details as they’re worked out.
NOMA Gallery. 437 N. Market St., Frederick. (nomagalleryfrederick.com)
Frederick could use more art installations and NOMA provides us with two in “Occupied Space.”
Virginia Sperry’s work is always a joy. Her show, “Filaments,” pushes the limits of a humble medium. Among other creations, visitors will find Sperry’s yarn waterfall cascading from the gallery.
The work of Jim Roberts is all too relevant these days. His installation, “Anatomy of a Lie” traces the origins and spread of falsehoods.
The shows open tomorrow with an opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Don’t miss the artists’ talk from 7 to 8:30. p.m. March 19.
Gallery 322. 322 N. Market St., Frederick (gallery322.com)
Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield, and Homer Yost explore light and dark in this month’s show, “Chiaroscuro.” An opening reception will be held from 5 to 9. p.m. Saturday.
Expanding Heart Center. 208 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Abstract painter Brian Truesdale presents “A Sudden Slip Off the Rim” until May 4. You can meet the Middletown-based artist at the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and at his talk from 1 to 3 p.m. April 5.
Learn Something
The Muse. 19 N. Market St., Frederick (shopthemuse.com)
In honor of National Craft Month, the Muse will host artists’ demos from 1 to 3 p.m. every Saturday in March.
Delaplaine Arts Center. 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick (delaplaine.org)
The next meeting of the Frederick County Art Association will take place on at 6:30 p.m. March 9. Lesley Riley will give a talk about her unique cyanotype/digital printmaking process. The event is free for members and $5 for non-members.
Get a jump on Saint Patrick’s Day with some culture
Hood College’s Dr. April Jehan Morris will present “An Exploration of Medieval Irish Art” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 13. Visitors can learn about legends, history and art while sampling whiskey from McClintock Distillery and coffee from Dublin Roasters at this free event.
