For the cynical, Valentine’s Day is another Hallmark holiday.
Johnny Carrera is here to expand our definition of it.
“We want to spread love around, not fear,” said Carrera, executive director of the Frederick Books Arts Center. “My thinking is there’s just so much anxiety in our culture, people aren’t getting out of their fight or flight, and they need to get back into their love and caring. They say you can’t hold both fear and love at the same time. If we turn back to love, we’ll realize we all care about each other as citizens.”
This year, FBAC staff, friends and volunteers are hand-setting letterpress type, letter by letter, for a Valentine’s Day edition of The Ephemeral, their art newspaper that is “hand-printed sporadically.” It's been a time-consuming and painstaking process. A labor of love, if you will. This special Love Edition will include essays, art and short “love lines,” like little haikus, submitted by the public to their sweethearts.
On Feb. 12, guests are invited to stop in FBAC to help print the small newspaper and take a copy home with them.
“The Ephemeral is kind of like our valentine to Frederick,” Carrera said.
Carrera has been a fan of Valentine’s Day since he was a young boy — mostly because he always loved paper arts, and the holiday was an excuse to make and send cards and messages to friends and classmates. He also associates the holiday with his grandmother, Ethel Loeb, who was born on Feb. 13 and was a longtime writer for The Frederick News-Post.
“I credit her for the reason why I got into newspapers,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh, I have a linotype machine. I can make my own newspaper.’”
As Carrera went on to delve into a career in visual art and printmaking, teaching printing, bookbinding and book arts extensively throughout the world, he took his love for Valentine’s Day with him, and it’s become the unofficial holiday of FBAC. After opening FBAC in February 2019, Carrera hosted a Valentine’s Day event as the first event in the space. As he put it, “I told the Downtown Frederick Partnership I’d like Valentine’s Day to be our day.”
Since that first Valentine’s Day event, FBAC has gone on to host an average of 50 workshops a year, ranging from one-off tutorials on small projects to in-depth instruction on using various printing methods.
They worked with an Oakdale High School creative writing class to create a printed collection of students’ poems and artwork in the form of an accordion book.
They partnered with Curious Iguana to host a tween book club and printed little postcards to send to people as appreciations, because in the book a character sent one as a random act of kindness.
“I sent one to my post office,” Carrera recalled. “This morning, I was thinking, I should make a valentine for the parking attendants at the hospital who sit in that little booth. ... I’m making, actually, little valentines for Congress.”
This month, they’ll offer classes on zines, fabric-based art books and creative journaling, and more projects and collaborations are in the works.
The biggest project, perhaps, is moving to a new location, which is in the works. FBAC is in the process of moving from its current space at 217 W. Patrick St. to 127 S. Carroll St. this year. Rather than its current two large rooms, the new building will offer several separated spaces, allowing areas for a gallery, offices, a library, bookbinding, a darkroom, workshops, plus all the various printmaking machines and presses.
In the meantime, small groups and internships and apprenticeships are ongoing in the current space. The Valentine’s Day event on Feb. 12 will also serve as an open house for people who have not been to FBAC, as they’ll get to see the array of vintage machines and watch the magic of The Ephemeral being printed.
“We’re at a point in our society where we’ve figured out most of the problems. Everybody could eat in our country, we’re totally rich, we just don’t know how to keep ourselves happy, and we just need a little more imagination,” Carrera said. “Like, let’s do things that mean things.”
