Get ready for a very Grateful Dead weekend, when renowned and long-running Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra performs live at Showtime at the Drive-In for a three-night run: May 14, 15 and 16. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and shows start at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available for the May 16 show at this unique drive-in concert venue at the Frederick Fairgrounds. This all-ages show is presented by All Good Presents.
Dark Star Orchestra encapsulates the energy and the experience of a Grateful Dead show — and often recreate an actual former Dead show in its entirety, leaving fans guessing which show they’re performing until they reveal it at the end.
Meanwhile, Frederick-based Grateful Dead tribute act Rays Of Violet will perform an “Unofficial Official” pre-show party from 1 to 4 p.m. May 15 at Smoketown Creekside, 400 Sagner Ave., Suite #100, in Frederick.
Showtime at the Drive-In allows fans to hang out in a socially distant, drive-in style setting with a private parking spot and extra space beside their vehicle to watch artists perform live onstage, through state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Local food trucks and craft beverages are available for purchase in the Vendor Village. Tickets are sold by car for up to four people per vehicle. Special “5th wheel” tickets are also available for purchase to add an extra person. For tickets and more information, visit www.showtimeatthedrivein.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.