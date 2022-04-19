Highly acclaimed, bestselling author Ruth Ozeki will be the speaker for the annual Frederick Reads event. The program is a collaborative effort between FCPL, Frederick Community College and the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Ozeki is a novelist, filmmaker, and Zen Buddhist priest whose books have garnered international acclaim for their ability to integrate issues of science, technology, religion, environmental politics and global pop culture into unique, hybrid, narrative forms.
Her latest book, “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” explores the life of a young boy who, after the death of his father, starts to hear the voices of inanimate objects — a sneaker, a broken Christmas ornament, a piece of wilted lettuce. With its blend of sympathetic characters, riveting plot and vibrant engagement with everything from jazz to climate change to our attachment to material possessions, the novel is bold, wise, humane and heartbreaking.
Ozeki will make two appearances in Frederick: 7 p.m. April 25 at the Weinberg Center and 11:15 a.m. April 26 at the Jack B. Kussmaul Theater at Frederick Community College. Both events are open to the public. Tickets are free but required and can be obtained at weinbergcenter.org, by phone at 301-600-2828, or in person at the Weinberg Center, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
