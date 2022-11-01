Speak Story Series will present storyteller Adam Booth in an online concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
Booth, founder of the Speak Story Series, is the 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year, awarded at the Governor’s Arts Awards. His original stories blend traditional mountain folklore, music and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia.
A nationally touring artist, his professional telling appearances include premier storytelling events across the U.S., such as the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, the International Storytelling Center, the National Storytelling Festival, the Appalachian Studies Association Conference, the National Storytelling Conference, the National Academy of Medicine and as a Spoken Word Resident at the Banff Centre (Alberta, Canada).
He is a member of the Recording Academy, and his recordings have received a Parents’ Choice Gold Award, two Parents’ Choice Silver Honors and four Storytelling World Awards and Honors. He is also a four-time champion of the West Virginia Liars’ Contest and the inaugural Storyteller-In-Residence at Shepherd University.
