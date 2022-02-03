When Marc Glickman was a young boy, he purchased a banjo kit.
It was from Stewart-MacDonald, a small business at the time that has since grown into an international instrument supply company. Glickman had learned to play the banjo at summer camp and loved playing the fretted instrument but could not afford to buy a new one.
So he decided to build one himself.
After finishing his own banjo, he constructed one for a friend, too. These instrumental kits thoroughly interested Glickman and would one day lead him to a career following the art of luthiery.
The walls of his shop stand lined with violins hung delicately in several rows. Duct tape labels reading “fretboard,” “brace” and other instrumental terms provide a sorting method for small boxes on a nearby shelf. Desk lights shine over the workstation, tool-filled cups lining its sides.
Out of his shop in the lower level of his home, Glickman has been a successful luthier in Frederick for the past few decades. Since moving his luthier business from Silver Spring to Frederick in the mid-1990s, he has repaired and restored a wide variety of stringed instruments.
“For me, [luthiery] combined several things I was good at and were important to me,” said Glickman. “Music, art, a desire to work with my hands and problem solving.”
He specializes in the restoration of a variety of instruments in the violin and guitar families. Glickman and his assistant, Kelly Criscuolo-DeButts, work on violins, violas, cellos, guitars, banjos, mandolins and ukuleles, among others. The two also work with hybrids like the banjo-mandolin and banjo-ukulele.
Graduating from the University of Michigan in 1973 with a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology, Glickman did not always know he would become a luthier. He studied music in college but later changed his major. Upon graduation, he felt there were a few “loose ends” and was searching for the right career path.
The concept of luthiery once again piqued Glickman’s interest when he visited his brother’s home in Cabin John. A young adult at the time, Glickman noticed one of the men living in that house specialized in guitar-making.
“I saw what that guy did and thought, ‘Well, that would have been cool, but it’s already too late for me — I’m in my 20s,” Glickman remembered.
The thought of becoming a luthier still lingered in the back of his mind.
As Glickman started to research the profession, he discovered schools and courses available to study luthiery. He later applied and was accepted into the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery in Phoenix, Arizona. His studies included an intensive six-day-a-week, nine-hours-a-day course that lasted several months. Afterwards, he stayed at the school as a student instructor to help teach the class the following year.
Glickman’s post-school luthier career began in the late 1970s at an independent repair business within the Vintage Banjo Shop in Arlington, Virginia, run by Don Rusnak. Rusnak did not have a repair man on staff, and the work suited Glickman.
“The need to be able to analyze a problem and visualize what was going on, I was good at that,” said Glickman. “I’ve been busy ever since.”
As a local luthier, Glickman’s work involves building trusting relationships with the customers, many of whom are based in the area. Instead of taking their instruments miles away to larger cities, customers can leave their instruments in the care of a local shop nearby. Some of his customers find Glickman through an online search leading to his Facebook page. Other times, word of his expert craftsmanship spreads on its own.
“I can advertise to let people know that I’m here, but the only thing that really matters is word of mouth,” said Glickman, “as far as somebody trusting you with an instrument that is important to them.”
Glickman receives contemporary and older models from his customers, with the shop offering both simpler repairs like set-ups or more serious jobs, like restoration. According to Glickman, many of the instruments that come to the shop are older, sometimes 150 years old or more. Some guitars in the shop date to the early 19th century.
For work on older models, Glickman has built a collection of vintage parts for the instruments. If an instrument is missing mechanical parts, it can usually be matched to an original piece in his collection.
“Those [instruments] are very satisfying to work on to bring back to playing ability,” said Glickman.
Glickman hired Criscuolo-DeButts in 2012 to help around the shop. He taught her everything he knows and says she teaches him as well. As a graduate from George Mason University, she studied art in college. Her art background and application of color theory helps with pigment and attention to detail during restorations, said Criscuolo-DeButts.
Through all of the restorations and repairs, Glickman always keeps one important aspect in mind: the instrument. Instead of simply conducting repairs to make it playable, Glickman looks at ways to conserve these musical objects. As an “advocate for the instrument,” he strives to keep them living for as long as possible and works with his customers to find the best course of action. After some time, these instruments will become rarer and need proper maintenance, he says.
“My attitude is we don’t really own those instruments. We’re getting them from the past and borrowing them.”
