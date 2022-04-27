Combining theater, dance, music and astonishing acrobatic feats, the high-flying Afrique en Cirque by Cirque Kalabanté will come to the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 6 po.m. May 3.
Afrique en Cirque is a highly colorful creation featuring a handful of amazing acrobats and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté who perform their authentic choreography to the frantic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea.
Kalabanté Productions was created in 2007 by Yamoussa Bangoura, a multidisciplinary artist of Guinean origin. Bangoura’s long-term dream was the founding of a school of circus arts and to direct his own multidisciplinary company specializing in the African arts. As the company director, he develops his own shows, which over the past several years have been increasingly gathering attention and recognition in the Quebec circus arts community and worldwide.
In 2018, Kalabanté opened their own studio and school in Montreal, where there are continuous classes offered in African dance, cirque and drumming. Kalabanté Productions also assists with the humanitarian mission to help the Guinean community, from which Bangoura and many of his company members hail.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and military, and $15 for students and children. Tickets may be purchased at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
