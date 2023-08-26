BOOKS-HADLEY

"After The Funeral"

 Knopf

The English short-story virtuoso Tessa Hadley has occasionally been compared to Alice Munro, writers, in the words of novelist Anne Enright, "who would rather be wise than nice." Both etch sentences as precise as an Olympic skater's figure eights; both wield their scalpels for insight beneath the baggy skin of domesticity. No one in their work is pure in thought and deed; no one escapes the consequences of moral hazard. But perhaps there the comparisons should end: Munro sets her gaze on panoramas of history and place, while Hadley lingers closer to hearth and home, her dramas tighter and on a smaller scale.

Her elegant new collection, "After the Funeral," showcases the gifts readers will recognize from her earlier books. (Seven of the 12 stories originally appeared in the New Yorker.) The quest for an authentic self is doomed; families are distant, often duplicitous; exhausted marriages must contend with the "infinite complication of children" — these themes have always formed the core of Hadley's fiction. But she sounds a new note here, a dirge for an era buffeted by pandemics and other threats. Is empathy possible? Are we beyond redemption?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription