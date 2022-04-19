With stunning images and gales of laughter, Air Play by Acrobuffos is part comedy, part sculpture, part circus and part theater transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. This family show for all ages will be performed at 6 p.m. April 22 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick.
Acrobuffos Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone are the creators, writers and performers of Air Play. Bloom and Gelsone met at a circus in Afghanistan, became engaged while street performing in Scotland, married in China, and occasionally go home to New York City.
Specializing in non-verbal physical theater and comedy, they have created seven shows together, competed in international circus festivals, performed in over 28 countries, headlined at the Big Apple Circus, and were even featured on a postage stamp.
Air Play is a visual poem using no words. Just as a poem may have no literal story, Air Play is open to interpretation. Around the world, audiences thrill to the wonder and discovery of Air Play as bold reminders of their own childhood and growing up, of friendship, sibling rivalry, loss and memory.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and military, and $15 for children. Tickets may be purchased at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St.
