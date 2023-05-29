There’s a beautiful fireplace glowing inside the restaurant, but during the middle of the day, it would be a shame to not sit outside on the patio and indulge on steamed mussels, olives and a Paulaner or fine Albanian wine.
The sunny beach offers warm temperatures and a view of the calm sea. The port city of Durres, Albania, on the Adriatic Sea in the north of the Mediterranean, has spectacular coastlines with the most attractive sunsets in the world. Italians flock here during the summer to enjoy an inexpensive vacation not far from their own coast. But during the winter, the beach area is a ghost town.
It feels as though the entire beach is mine. Renting an ocean view condo on the beach only costs around $300 to $400 per month. The few restaurants that are still in operation during the winter months offer Italian-style pizzas and various seafood options at extremely affordable prices. It’s not uncommon to find shrimp tartare, squid, seafood pizza and even sushi. Everything fresh. Everything delicious.
While evenings get chilly, I take advantage of the weather during afternoons to take a stroll on the nearly empty boardwalk and purchase fruit from the occasional vender. Empty pools and vacant beach chairs make me wonder how different it must be during the summer months, which must be filled with younger crowds, late nights and loud music.
Empty clubs that now only open for breakfast on the beach might have a table or two with older Albanian men sipping on coffee and a shot of raki (a clear brandy with a high alcohol content, with flavors that I imagine are similar to chewing on rusty nails covered in anise and rubbing alcohol).
The downtown area of Durres is nothing much to boast about besides a few restaurants and endless cafes, but it’s worth a trip just to sample their famous byrek — meat- and cheese-filled pastries. Not many foreigners visit, so it’s not unusual to get long, hard stares from older locals. They are innocent, just curious. People are actually kind and accepting and will stop whatever they are doing to help you. It’s not uncommon to see a mosque next to a church or synagogue. People practice religion peacefully but privately in Albania. They don’t typically view their religion as their sole identity.
I wander north to the city of Shkoder during the middle of January. Winter is in full throttle in the city that nearly borders Montenegro. Snow is falling on cobblestone streets. Enclosed patio seating outdoors are blasting propane heat. Tave kosi is a popular lamb-based dish that warms the body during these few cold months. Most people ride around on bicycles. During communist rule, citizens weren’t allowed to own cars, so many people still prefer this method of transport. I notice Albanians in Shkoder dress super trendy, which is very different from Durres. The city is reminiscent of small towns in Western Europe.
The capital city of Tirana, however, is a modern and beautiful city. It’s almost like being in a completely different country. The history of Albania is filled with oppression and poverty. Since the fall of communism in the 1990s, the country has held elections and applied for EU membership in 2009. Being a Muslim majority country, it is interesting to see this new wave of adults pushing the boundaries of their newfound freedom. All the women are gorgeous and dressed to the nines. It’s typical to see women in fishnets, fur coats and lingerie at bars — even if it’s 40 degrees out! All the men have the exact same haircut and must get their perfectly manicured beards trimmed on a daily basis.
It’s only a matter of time before Albania is no longer a secret. Mediterranean temperatures, amazing cuisine, friendly people, safety, affordable prices and gorgeous countryside all are reasons to visit this up-and-coming destination.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com.
