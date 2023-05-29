IMG_20211107_161506-01.jpeg

With so many reasons to visit, it’s only a matter of time before Albania is no longer a secret.

 Photo by Amber LaChelle

There’s a beautiful fireplace glowing inside the restaurant, but during the middle of the day, it would be a shame to not sit outside on the patio and indulge on steamed mussels, olives and a Paulaner or fine Albanian wine.

The sunny beach offers warm temperatures and a view of the calm sea. The port city of Durres, Albania, on the Adriatic Sea in the north of the Mediterranean, has spectacular coastlines with the most attractive sunsets in the world. Italians flock here during the summer to enjoy an inexpensive vacation not far from their own coast. But during the winter, the beach area is a ghost town.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription