“Milo the Magnificent” is an engaging puppet show about an aspiring magician. This wordless comedy, inspired by turn of the century vaudeville entertainers, is as highly physical as it is charming. Using stunningly innovative puppetry, Milo presents a variety of magic tricks which don’t always go as planned.
The Gaithersburg Arts Barn and Alex & Olmsted Puppetry will present “Milo the Magnificent” shows at 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Arts Barn, 311 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg.
Admission is $10, $3 for ages 10 and under. This performance is suitable for all ages.
Alex and Olmsted (aka Alex Vernon and Sarah Olmsted Thomas) is an internationally acclaimed puppet theater and filmmaking company based in Maryland. Alex and Olmsted was awarded the 2020 State Independent Artist Award for Performing Arts from the Maryland State Arts Council, the highest honor for performing artists in the state. In addition to the 2017 Jim Henson Foundation Grant awarded for Milo the Magnificent, the team was awarded a second grant to further develop their outer space show, “MAROONED! A Space Comedy.” Alex and Olmsted is a resident company at Baltimore Theatre Project. Vernon and Thomas are also proud company members of Happenstance Theater, with whom they have created 10 productions since 2012.
