Today's Alive at Five in Frederick has been cancelled because of expected thunderstorms, according to the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
This week's event would have featured music from Twenty Dollar Prophet, food from Tempo Di Pasta and Gambrill Mt. Food Co., and beverages from Smoketown and Brewer's Alley.
Alive at Five is scheduled to return to the Carroll Creek Amphitheater next week for '90s jams from The Learned Doctors, according to the Downtown Fredrick Partnership.
The outdoor happy hour is scheduled for every Thursday through Sept. 29. Admission is $5 and people must be 21 or older to attend events.
