Doris Stephenson boogied with her daughters alongside Carroll Creek Thursday as the sun shined down on the final Alive @ Five of the season.
"They call me dancin' Doris," she said with a contagious grin, swinging her arms to the music coming from band Triple Lindy.
She's been coming to the Downtown Frederick Partnership's happy hour and music-filled event for years.
"It's like a family reunion for us," her daughter, Susie "Sunshine" Tomalewski, said.
Tomalewski's husband supported from the sidelines while her sister Crystal Stitely danced with them.
Alive @ Five drew a healthy-sized crowd for its final hurrah. Kara Norman, executive director of Downtown Frederick Partnership, said they saw an average of 880 people per event this season. On Thursday, she expressed gratitude for the 2021 campaign's success and those that made it possible. Last year, Alive @ Five was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the partnership's biggest fundraiser.
"It's been a great summer," Norman said. "I think for the general public, they're enjoying the normal."
Guests plopped down on amphitheater steps with food and drinks in hand. The band's bass thumped and drumsticks clacked to cue the start of a new song. Dogs wiggled their tails back and forth.
With a light thud, Frederick resident Brian Greenawalt tossed bags into cornhole boards. He brought his own bags to break them in.
"We usually have a big game," Greenawalt said, but he was content to play by himself while his wife Vicky sipped on her drink.
Though cornhole is a favorite game of theirs, they enjoy many aspects of Alive @ Five.
"It's a great event," Brian Greenawalt said. "We enjoy the music, we enjoy socializing."
An average of 40 volunteers per event help make Alive @ Five possible, according to Norman.
Pouring beer from Brewer's Alley were volunteers Karyn Lovins and Louanne Welgoss.
"It's just a friendly, fun vibe," Lovins said of the event, remarking on the strong turnout.
She met Welgoss through Alive @ Five roughly 10 years ago, and they have been friends ever since.
Across the creek, Charles and Delly Jenkins relaxed in lawn chairs next to the library. Though the band's back was to them, music floated over the creek.
"The music's good, the weather's wonderful," Delly Jenkins said.
Charles Jenkins, a former county commissioner and state delegate, added he enjoys seeing all the dogs that come out. From his experience, it looked to be a pretty strong crowd.
Looking to next year, the Downtown Frederick Partnership is hopeful they can have a full season starting in May, according to Norman. Alive @ Five started July 1 this year.
Based on feedback from visitors, Norman said they'll be looking to add more diverse bands to the lineup next year. The partnership usually puts a call out for bands in January.
Taking in the sights and sounds around her, Norman seemed pleased with the event's comeback season.
"We're ending on a high note," she said.
