This year’s Alive@Five season will kick off on May 12, marking the return of Frederick’s largest happy hour.
Alive@Five is an outdoor happy hour every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater in downtown Frederick.
The event series is Downtown Frederick Partnership’s largest fundraiser of the year. Every gate fee you pay and drink token you buy helps to support the organization’s work in the downtown community.
All events are 21+ only, with a $5 entry fee, $5 drinks and various local food options available for purchase onsite each week.
Visit downtownfrederick.org/aliveatfive for more information.
May 12 • The 19th Street Band (Americana rock)
May 19 • Groovalicious (’70s disco)
May 26 • Poehemia (Celtic rock)
June 2 • Twenty Dollar Prophet (dance vibes)
June 9 • The Learned Doctors (’90s jams)
June 16 • Dan McGuire Group (pop rock)
June 23 • The Few (modern rock)
June 30 • Joe Keyes and The Late Bloomer Band (jazzy funk)
July 7 • daMOOD (hip-hop and alternative rock)
July 14 • ilyAIMY (acoustic rock)
July 21 • Milton J (original hip-hop and reggae)
July 28 • La Unica (Irish Latin fusion)
Aug 4 • Dale and the ZDubs (reggae)
Aug 11 • Sean K. Preston (mountain Gospel and rock ’n’ roll)
Aug 18 • Jenny Langer & Moonshine Society (blues and roots rock)
Aug 25 • Run For Cover (’90s and 2000s dance classics)
Sept 1 • Gillian Thompson Project (R&B with funk and soul)
Sept 8 • The Knight Brothers (country and classics)
Sept 15 • Edwin Ortiz y La Mafia Del Guaguanco (Latin salsa)
Sept 22 • Dogo du Togo (West African)
Sept 29 • Special Delivery (classic rock)
