This year’s Alive@Five season will kick off on May 12, marking the return of Frederick’s largest happy hour.
Alive@Five is an outdoor happy hour every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater in downtown Frederick.
The event series is Downtown Frederick Partnership’s largest fundraiser of the year. Every gate fee you pay and drink token you buy helps to support the organization’s work in the downtown community.
All events are 21+ only, with a $5 entry fee, $5 drinks and various local food options available for purchase onsite each week.
Visit downtownfrederick.org/aliveatfive for more information.
