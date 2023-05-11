Downtown Frederick Partnership will host its first Alive@Five of the season tonight, May 11, at Carroll Creek Amphitheater in downtown Frederick. Radio Hero will take the stage at — you guessed it — 5 p.m. for the downtown happy hour series.
Guys in Thin Ties will play ’80s hits at next week’s event on May 18.
Each concert is a 21-and-older event. They run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 28.
Entry is $6 per person, and craft beverages are also $6 each. Beer, wine, cocktails and food will be available for purchase. Beer is provided by Brewer’s Alley every week, with special tap takeovers by other downtown breweries throughout the season. Wine will be provided by District East, and cocktails will be provided by McClintock Distilling Co. and Tenth Ward Distilling Company. Local food trucks will provide a rotating schedule of food offerings with different fare featured each week.
All proceeds from the event benefit DFP.
In the case of inclement weather, Alive@Five may be cancelled.
