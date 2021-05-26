Downtown Frederick Partnership’s summer happy hour series Alive@Five starts its 17th season on July 1 in downtown Frederick.
The fundraiser for DFP features live music from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 30 at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.
All happy hours are 21-and-older events (valid ID required). Admission is $5 per person.
Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase during the event. Beer is provided by Brewer’s Alley, with special Tap Takeovers by other downtown breweries. Each week’s event will feature local food options, provided by downtown restaurants and local food trucks.
Interested in volunteering during an event? Each week, DFP relies on 45 volunteers to help pull off the happy hour. Volunteer positions include beer and wine pourers, front gate workers, event set up and tear down, and more. Sign up at bit.ly/aliveatfivevolunteer2021.
Each Thursday morning at 7 a.m. throughout the Alive@Five series, free yoga for all skill levels will be offered in the amphitheater.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled. For up-to-date weather calls, visit the main event page at downtownfrederick.org/alive-five, or follow DFP on Facebook and Instagram.
See downtownfrederick.org or call 301-698-8118 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.