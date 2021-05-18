The Alive @ Five concert series, one of downtown Frederick's most recognizable public events. will be reborn in July, a year after being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will return to the Carroll Creek Amphitheater with music, beer and wine on July 1.
The series usually begins in May, but the Downtown Frederick Partnership has been preparing a “rolling decision” on when the series can open, depending on what's happening with the COVID numbers, the partnership's Executive Director Kara Norman said Tuesday.
The recent lifting of capacity restrictions by the state was key in allowing the series to resume, Norman said.
The outdoor happy hour will take place every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 30, with announcements on band lineups and other details still to come.
Before the pandemic, the events drew about 850 people to the creek each week, Norman said.
In February, the partnership got permits from the city in case the series would be able to go forward this year.
