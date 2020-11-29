People of all ages lined up at the Walkersville Southern Railroad Sunday excited to board the train.
Families took pictures, some people were decked out in festive holiday clothes and there was even a brief sighting of Santa before the ride began.
Train Rides with Santa is an annual event that has been held for over 10 years. The trip takes visitors on a 70 minute scenic trip complete with a visit from the train conductor and Santa himself, as well as a gift from Santa.
“Everyone has really endured a difficult year and to be able to give families and children some sense of normalcy with the safety precautions in place is something nice for the kids to have,” said Rachel Shipley, director of special events at the Walkersville Southern Railroad, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year. “A lot of things might be canceled but Christmas isn’t canceled.”
This year, Train Rides with Santa is sold out but any openings will be noted online. Rides began this weekend and will run Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Winter Express Trains are also available this season. One ran Saturday and another is running Dec. 12.
These include an appearance from children’s music artist Mr. Jon and Friends, hot chocolate, cookies and crafts on the two-hour long ride. Holiday pajamas are encouraged. Express Trains are also currently sold out.
As for what keeps Train Rides with Santa coming back year after year, Shipley said it’s the nostalgia.
“It’s a nostalgic thing for some of the grandparents and just a nice tradition,” she said. “A lot of the children, again, relate to the Polar Express movie so they kind of get that experience of being on the train with Santa and it’s just something magical for them. You know, this isn’t something you get to do everyday.”
Due to COVID-19, there are different regulations in place this year, including additional cleaning and more room for social distancing.
“In between every run, all the chairs are sanitized,” Shipley said. “This is the longest train that we’ve ever run. We have our locomotive, and then five coaches and two cabooses … to give everybody plenty of space to socially distance.”
They’re also running at 50 percent capacity and there are additional private reservations available for families. Windows are also open at either end of the train to allow for air circulation.
And Shipley said they’ve had a hugely positive response from visitors so far this year.
“Everyone’s been happy with the social distancing and the masks and everything so I think everybody’s felt safe and comfortable and seen … all the things that we’ve put into place to protect everybody,” she said.
It was Michelle D’Alessio’s first experience with Train Rides with Santa. D’Alessio was at the station Sunday with her husband Nathan and son Colton, 2.
“Our 2-year-old loves trains so I figured it would be a cute event to do for the holidays,” Michelle D’Alessio said. “It’ll be his first train ride so it was exciting to do it with Santa.”
And in addition to Colton’s love of trains, D’Alessio said it’s something special to do during the holidays as a family.
“We’re excited,” she said.
It wasn’t the first Train Rides with Santa for Shana, Allen, Gavin, Logan, and Jaxson Weller.
“It’s kind of a family tradition,” Shana Weller said. “We’ve done it a couple years, so we were looking for some Christmas things to do this year in light of COVID and we decided that this would be fun to do.”
Gavin, 13, Logan, 11 and Jaxson, 7, all wore matching Team Santa 2020 shirts. Weller said the kids love the experience and are looking forward to seeing Santa.
She also said she was glad to hear that Train Rides with Santa would be able continue during COVID-19.
“It’s nice to find activities that are still family oriented but yet safe,” she said.
Gavin Weller said he was looking forward to the Christmas feeling that the train ride has to offer.
Thank goodness the Christmas spirit is not canceled. Grateful for a feel good story.
