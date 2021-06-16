Celebrate Frederick will host tribute act Among the Stars on June 20 as part of its Summer Concert Series. The performance will take place in the Baker Park Band Shell from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Total replication of sound and performance is the trademark of Among the Stars. With costume changes for each performer, this show is as exciting visually as it is musically. Among the Stars pride themselves on taking the tribute act up a notch. The group performs a lineup of tunes ranging from Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, Carlos Santana and Dave Stewart to The Eurythmics, ZZ Top, Janis Joplin and Eddie Vedder, from David Byrne to The Talking Heads and Pink.
Each Summer Concert Series performance is free to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Non-perishable items are preferred and appreciated.
Bring cash for the 50/50 raffle held at every concert. Raffle ticket sales and individual donations support Celebrate Frederick.
For more information, call 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
