Retired Maryland public school teacher Amy Leput Strahl took advantage of her time during the pandemic and wrote a story that was on her mind for 65 years.
“Blackie: A Memoir of a Year with a Crow” is written at a fifth grade reading level; however, younger, as well as struggling readers, will be able to enjoy it, too, as it contains a glossary for the rich vocabulary words used within the text.
Sixty-five years ago, in the southwest suburbs of Pittsburgh, where Leput Strahl grew up, an injured crow entered the lives of her family. His influence permanently affected her perceptions and attitudes toward the typically unpopular bird.
Being only 9 and 6 years old, the brother and sister in “Blackie” know little about trust, responsibility, bigotry, loyalty and acceptance. The crow they rehabilitate teaches them lessons that have lasted a lifetime.
Leput Strahl has two degrees in education and spent decades teaching. She was nominated for several local teacher awards, including the Washington Post’s Agnes Meyer Outstanding Teacher Award for her work in the classroom, creativity and contribution to the improvement of education. She lives in Frederick.
The book is available in paperback and ebook via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Learn more about the book at blackiethecrow book.com.
