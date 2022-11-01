Frederick Community College will host a faculty art exhibit, faculty music recital, student theater performance and an awards ceremony — all in one night.
Members of the public are invited to attend An Artful Evening and the Distinguished Artist Awards on Nov. 5 in the Visual & Performing Arts Center on the FCC main campus.
Distinguished Artist Awards will be presented by faculty members to FCC alumni in the areas of art, drama, film, graphic design and music. There will also be a Patron of the Arts award.
“This event is held every three years to showcase the incredible artistic talents of our faculty and students, and to honor outstanding arts alumni who are using all they learned at FCC in their successful post-college careers,” said Wendell Poindexter, FCC program manager of art. “What better way to spend an evening than by enjoying art, music, theater and more, together in one place?”
All events are free to attend with the exception of the theater performance.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $8 for students and seniors and $12 for adults. FCC students and employees can get vouchers for the play ahead of time from the Office of Student Leadership and Engagement (H101). For more information, visit the Eventbrite page for An Artful Evening.
SCHEDULE5 p.m. — FCC Art Faculty Exhibition Opening Reception with live music from the Howard Burns Trio, The Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery
6 p.m. — FCC Distinguished Artists Awards, The Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery
7 p.m. — Music recital featuring Paula Chipman and FCC Faculty, Jack B. Kussmaul Theater
8 p.m. — Theatre FCC presents “Puffs,” Studio Theater
Distinguished Artist Awards RecipientsArt: Catherine Moreland, recently retired as CEO of The Delaplaine Arts Center, former chairwoman of The City of Frederick’s Public Art Commission and Public Art Task Force
Film: Lance Duvall, production supervisor for the Communications Department of The City of Frederick, Camera Operator for the Washington Commanders
Drama: Tabetha White, Arts Center director at FCC, trustee and company member of the Maryland Ensemble Theater
Graphic Design: Austin Braswell, visual designer at General Motors, owner of Frederick-based apparel brand Frederick Bound
Music: Rachel Niederberger, development director at Pittsburgh Glass Center
Patron of the Arts: John Joseph Slezak (posthumously), founder of the Spires Brass Band, former Frederick County Public Schools teacher and band director at West Frederick Middle and Frederick High School
