And then you’re hit with a tidal wave.
And in the same way a huge, unexpected wave can crash down on you while you’re swimming and leave you tumbling underwater and disoriented and dazed, ears ringing when you re-emerge — which direction is ocean? which direction is shore? — so, too, does the news of the loss of someone you loved.
I got this news on Saturday, a week before Christmas. My aunt up in Pennsylvania had finally found my number and called to tell me my uncle had died of a massive heart attack on Tuesday. Uncle David. Uncle Doo.
Every person is irreplaceable. Regardless of how much someone might try to blend in or stand out, we’re innately unique. It can’t be helped. Which is why losing someone always leaves a hole that nothing and no one else can fill, a hole in the shape of that very specific, very singular human who we were lucky enough to know in this life.
Who can put these things into words?
He was my godfather, one of the first people to hold me as a baby, and he became a guiding force throughout my entire life — through childhood, high school, college, my twenties, thirties and now forties. He understood me in a way that no other blood relation ever has. He’d make me laugh until I was crying when I was no older than 7 or 8. It didn’t matter, and of course I didn’t know then, that he was an accomplished jazz bassist who’d traveled the world over, performing alongside the greats — Dizzy Gillespie, Bill Evans — although hearing these stories as I got older became the highlight of my day. He was never boasty (ever); rather, I heard stories of the after parties and the food and drugs and insane things that happened along the way, the mansions, the hotels. Stories about the ’60s and ’70s and everything that came with living through them.
We talked about everything though.
When his fingers aged him out of playing upright bass professionally, he became a luthier and ran his own shop. One of the last pieces he was arranging was Bach’s cello suites — but for bass — which goes to show his aptitude for the instrument.
He was always a visual artist, too, and continued drawing into his seventies, sending me his depictions of Jesus.
He also recently earned a PhD — “not like a real PhD,” he kept telling me — in Spiritual Counseling through an online school. He would send me his papers on meditation and the kabbalah and ancient astrology to read.
Most recently, he’d begun directing the music group at his church, where he and my aunt had found a community of like-minded people in the small Pennsylvania town where they lived. As he put it, “They’re our age and they’re hippies, but they don’t know they’re hippies.”
We talked about all of it. We talked about everything. We had the kind of closeness and understanding where if someone were to suddenly eavesdrop on one of our conversations, they’d most likely think we were both insane. That, or they’d have no idea what we were talking about.
I can’t believe he’s said everything he’ll ever say to me.
The biggest hole he left will be the weekly conversations we’d started in 2019. I looked forward to my phone lighting up with “DOO,” the name I’d called him since I was a baby (before I could pronounce “David”), and the next 90 minutes or so spent talking about everything under the sun. He is the only person I could have these conversations with — about astrology and the I Ching and mysticism and reiki and spirituality and life and death and God and Jesus and the Gnostic Gospel of St. Thomas … being an empath, being an artist, being a mystic in a world gone mad.
Maybe it’s not that odd, then, that during our last conversation, he was talking about death, but specifically his own. I wonder now if some part of him knew it was coming. He told me he was ready — not that he wanted to die, but that he was ready. “I want to know what happens,” he said.
Three days later, he left this world and went into the next.
I wish we could have just one more phone call so I could hear how it went. I know regardless of where he went when he departed, he’d have me laughing until I was crying about his journey.
