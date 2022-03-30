Curious Iguana and New Spire Arts will present an evening of music, storytelling and readings with author Michael Patrick Flanagan Smith on April 5.
The event will celebrate the paperback release of his book “The Good Hand: A Memoir of Work, Brotherhood, and Transformation in an American Boomtown” (Penguin), as well as the streaming release of songs recorded for the book’s audiobook edition, his album “Dakota.”
Smith, a folksinger and playwright, grew up on a farm in Frederick County and graduated from Linganore High School in 1994. “The Good Hand” is about his time working on oil rigs in North Dakota during the Bakken oil boom but also weaves in his upbringing and includes a chapter about his high school drama teacher, Carl Freundel, who led him to a life in the arts.
His debut memoir tells the story of the working class, the “American dream” and the darker side of American prosperity and shines a light on a culture of migrant workers in America, who travel to oil boomtowns in an attempt to build better lives for themselves and their families. It’s an intensely personal story set inside a sweeping history that explores the lives of people in intimate ways while also exposing the societal frameworks that put them in certain situations.
Like thousands of restless men left unmoored in the wake of the 2008 economic crash, Smith arrived in the fracking boomtown of Williston, North Dakota, five years later — homeless, unemployed and desperate for a job. Renting a mattress on a dirty flophouse floor, he slept boot to beard with migrant men who came from all across America and as far away as Jamaica, Africa and the Philippines. They ate together, drank together, argued like crows and searched for jobs they couldn’t get back home.
Smith’s goal was to find the hardest work he could do — to find out if he could do it. He was hired on in the oil patch, where he toiled during 14-hour shifts from summer’s 100-degree dog days to deep into winter’s bracing whiteouts, all the while wrestling with the demons of a turbulent past, his broken relationships with women and the haunted memories of a family riven by violence.
“The Good Hand” is a saga of fear, danger, exhaustion, suffering, loneliness and grit that explores the struggles of America’s marginalized boomtown workers.
The memoir, first released in hardback in February 2021, has received widespread praise. Kirkus says, “This is the book that ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ should have been.” Publishers Weekly says Smith’s prose “shines when sharing how his experience on the oil rig shaped his idea of what it means to live a meaningful life.”
Smith is currently based in central Kentucky. His plays, including “Woody Guthrie Dreams” and “Ain’t No Sin,” have been staged in Baltimore and New York.
At the Frederick show, Smith will be joined by J. Tom Hnatow, who engineered and plays on the record.
The event runs 7 to 9 p.m. April 5 at New Spire Arts Stages, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Tickets are $10. Smith will be available to sign copies of his book.
Learn more: thegoodhand.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.