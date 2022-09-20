H.H. Leonards and Rosa Parks.png

H.H. Leonards, right, and Rosa Parks.

Many authors have written about the life and legacy of Rosa Parks, but not all of them had the privilege of also being her friend. The recently released book “Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus: Life, Lessons, and Leadership” is a collection of inspiring and instructive memories compiled from the decade that Parks was a guest in author H.H. Leonards’ Washington, D.C., home.

The Carroll County Arts Council and Rudolph Girls Books will present an evening with the author at the Carroll Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Tickets are $29 and include a book talk and a copy of the book. The author talk will be followed by a book signing.

