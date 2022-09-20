Many authors have written about the life and legacy of Rosa Parks, but not all of them had the privilege of also being her friend. The recently released book “Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus: Life, Lessons, and Leadership” is a collection of inspiring and instructive memories compiled from the decade that Parks was a guest in author H.H. Leonards’ Washington, D.C., home.
The Carroll County Arts Council and Rudolph Girls Books will present an evening with the author at the Carroll Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Tickets are $29 and include a book talk and a copy of the book. The author talk will be followed by a book signing.
Leonards was able to know the heart, mind and spirit of the woman who refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus on Dec. 1, 1955. She shares her remembrances of Parks in a way that offers readers an intimate and personal glimpse into her personhood. Parks’ story, as told through the eyes of Leonards, also touches on the journey of African-American women who have somehow managed to survive a system that cared little about the indignities they suffered from discrimination to sexual assault.
While many of her contemporaries attempted to define her as the woman who refused to give up her seat on the bus, she was more than the sum of one pivotal decision. She was decidedly multi-dimensional.
Leonards is a wife, mother of three, and founder of O Museum in The Mansion in Washington, D.C., a museum and event space dedicated to fostering diversity and creativity. Parks lived with Leonards as part of The Mansion and O Museum’s Heroes-In-Residence Program. Throughout her professional career, Leonards has focused on making it economically feasible for corporations to leverage their philanthropic contributions for their benefit — and the benefit of society.
She has tirelessly worked to encourage companies and individuals to translate their personal visions into a mission of service. As a consultant to Ogilvy & Mather, she helped them create cause-related marketing for their clients. A staunch advocate of social justice through music and storytelling, she is also co-founder of 51StepsToFreedom.org, a nonprofit organization that is developing a city wide trail that traces America’s struggle for equality and freedom.
Get tickets and more information at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
