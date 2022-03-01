Taking ancient wisdom and propelling ourselves forward, storyteller Mara Menzies tells powerful, devastatingly beautiful stories from across the African continent.
She is an award-winning performance storyteller who draws on her rich cultural Kenyan-Scottish heritage to create worlds that explore contemporary issues through legend, myth and fantasy. She has performed across the world, including Cuba, the UAE, Russia, Singapore and across Africa and Europe.
Speak Story Series will present an evening with Menzies in an online performance at 7:30 p.m. March 8.
Tickets for “Looking Forward - Looking Back” may be purchased at speakstoryseries.com, using an email address where attendees expect to receive the link for the concert. Tickets are $15, free for season ticket holders.
Speak is for adult audiences. Mature youth allowed at guardian’s discretion. Learn more at info@speakstoryseries.com
