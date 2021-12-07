Frederick-based 3 Roads Communications will be distributing their newest Public TV Pledge Program, “An Evening with The Sicilian Tenors,” in time for December Pledge across the United States.
The Sicilian Tenors, who blend classic opera and Broadway hits, were recorded in front of a live audience at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick.
“We sing all throughout the country, but I’m happy that we were able to do this very special show at the historic Weinberg Center, here in Frederick,” said Sicilian Tenor Sam Vitale. “Not only is Frederick a very special, beautiful city, it’s also my adopted hometown. The Weinberg Center is one of those classic theaters that still only exists in special places throughout this country.”
Maryland Public TV will air the show at 4 p.m. Dec. 11, with another broadcast the next day on MPT 2.
Learn more at 3roads.com.
