"The Rachel Incident" by Caroline O'Donoghue

If I'd been paying better attention or still had kids at home, I might have heard about the Irish writer Caroline O'Donoghue earlier. She's a witty newspaper columnist in Britain, the author of a supernatural series for teens called "The Gifts" and the host of "Sentimental Garbage," a podcast dedicated to "the culture we love that society can sometimes make us feel ashamed of."

O'Donoghue's wry take on shame also animates "The Rachel Incident," her first adult novel to be released in the United States, and now she's got my full attention. The story feels significantly informed by her own transition from student life to what passes for professional life. But for all its cringing at the narcissism of youth, "The Rachel Incident" offers a tender reflection on those 20-something friendships that leave a permanent imprint.

