This year’s 72 Film Fest asked filmmaking teams to collaborate with fellow teams. Some chose to have shared worlds or simple connective elements, and some chose to share scenes and characters. Congratulations to every team that dove in without knowing the theme, with special kudos to those who were able to turn in a film.
WINNERS OF THIS YEAR’S FESTBEST OF THE FEST: Shrug
BEST OF THE FEST PAIRING: Bright Boy Alert and Beez Kneez
AUDIENCE CHOICE PAIRING: Down to Fetch/Shrug
BEST STUDENT FILM: Lemonhead
BEST AMATEUR FILM: Screenburn
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Shrug (wife)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Raven Lost
BEST COSTUME/SET DESIGN: Sedated Spaces
BEST WRITING: Crowded Elevator Pictures
BEST UNDER 5 MINUTE: Team Bebop
Learn more about the annual Frederick festival and competition at 72fest.com.
