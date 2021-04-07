The Carroll County Arts Council’s PEEPshow at the TownMall of Westminster attracted thousands of visitors who voted for their favorite marshmallow masterpiece in this annual fundraiser. A total of 134 entries were submitted this year with more than 23,000 Peeps used to create the works of art, which ranged from sculptures and mosaics to dioramas and films. The Arts Council has raised over $85,000 from this fundraiser that supports several diverse arts programs throughout the year. This year’s grand prize winner went to “Elvis Peepsley is in the Building,” by Kelly Soverns.
And the PEEPshow grand prize winner is …
Lauren LaRocca
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
