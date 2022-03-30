DISTRICT Arts presents “Andromeda Series,” a collection of “combines” by Delaware artist Jack Knight, March 30 to May 1. The pieces in the exhibit are three-dimensional, and therefore sculptural, but also include painted canvas.
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 2 at DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick.
“These works are a departure from conventional easel painting,” says Knight, who was born in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and grew up in western New York. “I refer to these as ‘combines’ because I combine painted canvas, wood and masonite in creating a composition, resulting sometimes as an explosion effect, of shapes and colors. There are still some elements of my previous paintings using these shapes and colors, but the overlapping is no longer an illusion but reality in spontaneous placement.”
Go to districtarts.com or call 301-695-4050 for more information.
