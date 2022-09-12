The Community Center of Bluemont, Virginia, and the entire village come alive with music, crafts, activities and food during the annual Bluemont Fair.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 in Loudoun County, Virginia, rain or shine. Admission is $10 for adults, free for kids age nine and under. Parking is free.
The fair is a largely outdoor event, however, all current CDC guidance regarding health and safety will be followed, and one-way traffic and crosswalks will be enforced throughout the village.
Bluemont's logo reflects this year's theme: Bluemont's Draft Horse Farming Era. These “gentle giants” were widely used to do the heavy lifting that characterized the agrarian life-style in Bluemont during the 18th and 19th centuries and into the 20th, before tractors and mechanized farm equipment replaced them.
This year's theme ties into the current exhibit at the Plaster Museum of Bluemont Heritage, “Agriculture in Bluemont: 19th Thru 21st Century Farms,” open to visitors during Bluemont's Farmers Market on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and throughout the Bluemont Fair weekend.
The Pickle-Making/Pie-Baking Contest will take place Sept. 17 at the E.E. Lake Store. Entries should be delivered to the upstairs of the E.E. Lake Store by 10 a.m. Judging will take place at noon with first, second and third place awards for two categories of pie (fruit/other) and pickles. First place winners in each category will receive a commemorative pickle or pie plate. All winners receive ribbons and bragging rights.
On the first floor of the E.E. Lake Store, fairgoers can purchase baked goods and fair merchandise and relax in the cafe. Find baked goods-cookies, cakes, pies and loaves of bread with some gluten-free options, as well as locally roasted and fresh-brewed coffee.
Bluemont's railroad history is omni-present throughout the fair with model trains and, just few steps down Railroad Street from E.E. Lake Store, the reconstructed Bluemont Train Station, which will be filled with exhibits. Watch the history slide show “When the Trains Came to Bluemont,” and check out the historic caboose onsite.
Both days of the fair feature food, crafts, music and lots of activities for all ages throughout the village.
An immersive Indian Village Outdoor Experience assembled by Sanctuary on the Trail features exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities. This year’s features include Elder Talking Circles — teachings, discussions and stories from Native elders. Exhibits include flint knapping (arrowhead making), morel mushroom propagation, “food is medicine,” native music, ancient healing practices and wild-color tie-dye, as well as Native American Southeastern Woodland Designs coloring books and Indigenous maps.
Juried crafters will display their work, and many will offer demonstrations, including pottery, wood carving, basket weaving, wood turning and quilting.
The Wine and Beer Garden features drinks crafted by local breweries and vineyards and local brewers and wine makers will be onsite to talk about their specialities.
Many of the Bluemont Fair's performers call Loudoun County home. Performers include Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions, Willin’ Friends, Jimmy Lee, Gary Smallwood, Delta Spur Duo, Rowdy Ace Band, The Spiritual Harmonizers, Gary Jay and The Fire, Sweet Maple Singers, Buzzards Glory and Hoppin' John. The popular Blue Ridge Thunder Cloggers and Celtic Rhythm School of Dance will also perform, and there may even be opportunities to try your hand at these two beloved dance styles.
Food vendors highlight local farms, antiques will be available for purchase onsite, and the Creekside Fiber Field will be packed with items created from local sheep, goats, alpaca, llamas and bunnies. Visitors can also cuddle with the soft alpacas and sheep and watch ongoing demonstrations of weaving, spinning and needle felting, with hands-on opportunities available.
Bluemont is located about 45 minutes south of Frederick. Visit bluemontfair.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.