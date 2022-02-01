The Film Lovers in Carroll County’s annual Foreign Film Festival returns to the Carroll Arts Center in February with a slate of contemporary and classic international films that expand audiences’ cinematic horizons. This year’s films immerse audiences in new cultures, from the South Korean countryside, to the shores of Cornwall.
Tickets are $7 for adults; $6 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Series subscriptions are available for $22. Subscriptions must be for either all the matinee or all the evening showings. Tickets are available online or at the box office. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster.
There will be two screenings of each film at 1 and 7:30 p.m. All screenings will be captioned. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.
Attendees must comply with the Carroll Arts Center’s audience health and safety policies. This includes patrons properly wearing a face mask at all times and providing either proof that they meet the CDC definition of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test completed within the last 72 hours of the day of the event. Read the Carroll Arts Center’s full health and safety protocols at carrollcountyartscouncil.org/covid-19-policies.
For more information and tickets, call 410-848-7272 or go to carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Feb. 4
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
2020; 1 h 44 m; NR (language and strong violence)
Sam Ali, a young sensitive and impulsive Syrian, left his country for Lebanon to escape the war. To be able to travel to Europe and live with the love of his life, he accepts to have his back tattooed by one of the World’s most sulfurous contemporary artists. However, after turning his own body into a prestigious piece of art, Sam comes to realize that his decision might actually mean anything but freedom.
Feb. 11
“Little Forest” (South Korea)
2018; 1 h 43 m; PG-13 for thematic material
Finding city life taxing, Hye-won returns home to her rural town, where she rekindles an appreciation for seasonal cooking and renews old friendships. A heartwarming story brimming with charm, this slice-of-life film explores how letting go of what you have can sometimes give you everything you need.
Feb. 18
“Elevator to the Gallows” (France)
1958; 1 h 31 m; NR (mature thematic material and violence)
Restless femme fatale Florence Carala recruits her lover, Julien Tavernier, to murder her wealthy husband, Simon, in his office and make it appear like a suicide. Tavernier does the dirty deed eagerly, but becomes trapped in an elevator when he returns to remove a key piece of evidence he had accidentally left behind. Tavernier’s unfortunate oversight sets into motion a dark ripple of events that bloodies the cold Paris night.
Feb. 25
“Fisherman’s Friends” (United Kingdom)
2019; 1 h 52 m; PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive references
A fast living, cynical London music executive heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he’s pranked by his boss into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen. He becomes the ultimate “fish out of water” as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. As he’s drawn deeper into their traditional way of life, he’s forced to reevaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means.
