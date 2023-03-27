The Carroll County Arts Council is tickled pink … and yellow … and blue … to announce its annual PEEPshow will open on March 31 and run through April 10 at the TownMall of Westminster. This sweet event features numerous works of art — sculptures, dioramas, mosaics, even videos — crafted from or inspired by Peeps candy.
Peeps are a confection created by Just Born of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the candy has achieved an almost cult-like following. Several large metropolitan newspapers across the country have organized diorama contests around Peeps, and Westminster’s event draws participants and spectators across the region, who can vote on their favorites in person or at marshmallowpeepshow.com.
An awards ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m. April 10 on the Carroll Arts Center Facebook page.
Previous PEEPshows have featured a variety of entries, including an 8-foot dragon, the Swedish Chef from the Muppet Show, Goofy, Snoopy, Pikachu, the Statue of Peeperty and a host of magical monsters, sports heroes, movie characters and other clever celebrations of pop culture, history and fine art. Last year’s show featured almost 21,000 Peeps.
This year, the Arts Council is also presenting Peeps Movie Day, a one day only chance to see all of this year’s video entries on the big screen at the Carroll Arts Center, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1.
Admission is free. Votes are purchased, with all proceeds benefit the Carroll County Arts Council. The TownMall of Westminster is located at 400 N. Center St., Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.