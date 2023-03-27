32 Major Award.jpg

“Major Award,” by Angel Jarrett, won fourth place for Audience Favorite in 2022.

 Courtesy photo

The Carroll County Arts Council is tickled pink … and yellow … and blue … to announce its annual PEEPshow will open on March 31 and run through April 10 at the TownMall of Westminster. This sweet event features numerous works of art — sculptures, dioramas, mosaics, even videos — crafted from or inspired by Peeps candy.

Peeps are a confection created by Just Born of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the candy has achieved an almost cult-like following. Several large metropolitan newspapers across the country have organized diorama contests around Peeps, and Westminster’s event draws participants and spectators across the region, who can vote on their favorites in person or at marshmallowpeepshow.com.

