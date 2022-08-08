film-anonymous-review-80bfd69e-0e7a-11ed-ab50-5d9e73892397.jpg

Courtney Barnett in “Anonymous Club.”

 Oscilloscope/Film Camp

The low-key music documentary “Anonymous Club” — ostensibly a portrait of Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett — kind of feels like a movie about someone who doesn’t really want to be in a movie. This is fine, and probably appropriate.

Barnett is known to be publicity-shy, to put it euphemistically, so it’s no surprise there aren’t many moments when she sits down in front of filmmaker Danny Cohen’s camera and answers questions. There are, however, snippets here and there of interviews she has given to, say, a radio station or some other media outlet. (Cohen, a friend of the musician, has shot some of Barnett’s music videos and seems to know her well — well enough to have had the good idea to give her a voice recorder on which Barnett maintains a kind of audio diary over the three years during which the film was shot.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription