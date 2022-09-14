On Sept. 17, 1862, more than 23,000 soldiers were killed, wounded or missing in just 12 hours during the Civil War.
On Sept. 17, 1862, more than 23,000 soldiers were killed, wounded or missing in just 12 hours during the Civil War.
It was the bloodiest day in the nation’s history, and it happened at nearby Antietam.
“It was a horrific battle,” said Antietam National Battlefield superintendent Susan Trail.
The 160th anniversary of that event and the aftermath will be marked over the course of the next two weekends at Antietam National Battlefield in Sharpsburg. The commemoration will be explored through the lens of five major themes: conflict, terror, survival, freedom and memory.
“These themes provide us with a different perspective on how we look at the Battle of Antietam,” Trail said.
Conflict primarily focuses on the internal struggle over slavery prior to the war. Terror centers on what it was like for soldiers and residents of the rural Maryland community. Survival looks at actions that took place after the guns and cannons went silent, such as treating the wounded, burying the dead and returning to wrecked homesteads. Freedom is highlighted through the important role the Battle of Antietam played in President Abraham Lincoln’s preliminary issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation. And the concept of memory examines how commemoration and meaning has changed over time.
A number of activities are taking place during the anniversary weekend, Sept. 16 to 18. Visitors can participate in battlefield hikes, a car caravan tour, talks, artillery firings and a special sunrise moment. Hikers can learn about the battle for the cornfield, the massacre in The West Woods, the struggle for the sunken road and the attack and defense of Burnside Bridge.
At the Newcomer House, which is operated by the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area as a visitor center, sculptor Toby Mendez will unveil the maquette of his upcoming Clara Barton Memorial during a program on Sept. 18. The completed sculpture, which will be erected in Hagerstown, includes a depiction of Barton giving aid to a wounded soldier following the battle.
The following weekend, attention will turn to the aftermath of the battle, with a focus on the civilian experience. Visitors can hear and learn about Civil War music and see a wet plate photography demonstration, a process that was used by Alexander Gardner to record the devastation.
The new film about the park and battle is forthcoming.
“We were all here for the 150th, which it’s hard to believe was 10 years ago,” Trail said. “This event is a little more low-key.”
That said, a lot has happened since the Civil War Sesquicentennial.
“We have had a lot of events happen in this country that have brought the Civil War … back into the public consciousness,” Trail said.
The five themes of conflict, terror, survival, freedom and memory also serve as the framework of the exhibits that will be a part of the new Antietam National Battlefield Visitor Center, which is expected to be completed by mid-November (the building is being extended with some exterior alterations and system upgrades, and the renovated space will include a bigger lobby and additional accessibility that allows visitors to get to all three floors of the facility).
These themes provide visitors with a reflective look at the events that happened 160 years ago.
“It is important to place it [the Civil War] in context of history but also up to and including today,” Trail said. “It was a moment in time, but it is also part of the continuum of history.”
