Articles of clothing are among the best museum exhibits for helping visitors feel a personal connection to history, according to James Castle, director of the Brunswick Heritage Museum.
“I think a visitor to a museum [mentally] puts themselves in the textile, and that provides an enhanced experience when visiting,” he said. “The one thing we can always relate to in history is, No. 1, food, and No. 2, clothing.”
The museum staff feels an especial obligation to care for their collection of approximately 200 historical garments that date from the late 1700s through the mid-20th century, Castle said. Donated by families with deep connections to Brunswick’s past, especially to its railroad history, the clothing items were among the first of the museum’s artifacts and a large part of the rationale behind the museum’s founding in the 1970s.
In addition to their importance for educating the public, clothes can tell professional historians a lot about a community’s past, Castle said. A given era’s popular fashions can reveal everything from cultural preferences to concrete economic realities.
Unfortunately, these valuable sources of information have short shelf lives compared to other classes of artifacts, like pottery or metalwork. If garments are to survive intact for centuries, they need attention and care.
When Kelly White recently stepped into the role of the museum’s volunteer curator, she recognized the need to protect the collection and applied for a special conservation grant from the Costume Society of America, an organization focused on the “understanding of appearance and dress practices of people across the globe,” according to its website.
The CSA granted the museum $1,500 to fund the first of a three-step process White plans for the garment collection: preservation, conservation and display.
During the preservation step, White says the grant will cover the costs of assessing the current condition of each textile item and purchasing the most up-to-date storage materials. If any items require conservation (i.e., repair), she will apply for another grant to cover the costs of professional care. The final stage of the plan — displaying all the items in the collection — is a goal for several years into the future.
While White believes the collection is in good shape because it has always been well cared-for by past staff mebers, only about 5% of it is currently on display to the public due to a lack of exhibition space.
Castle said that renovating the existing museum space and employing new exhibition technologies will make it possible to display a larger portion of the garment collection in the relative near-term. But in order to realize the goal of displaying all the archived artifacts, including its textiles, the museum will need to consider expanding beyond its current location, a step that Castle says is far in the future.
Meanwhile, during the early stages of White’s historical garment care plan, she and Castle are enjoying exploring the collection and contemplating what the individual pieces reveal about Brunswick’s history.
Castle feels particularly drawn to the collection’s baseball uniforms because of his personal family connection to the town’s athletic history. He said the sport became more than a mere pastime for the town. Brunswick served as the main train yard of the B&O Railroad from 1890 through the 1960s, and the railroad saw baseball as a vital component of their operations.
“It was the most popular sport of the time, and the railroad wanted to keep their workers out of trouble and also physically fit, so they sponsored adult baseball leagues,” he said. “The railroad actually provided land and a stadium for multiple baseball fields.”
White’s favorites in the collection are the everyday clothes worn by townspeople of the late-Victorian and early Edwardian period. Because most of the town was built during this time and has changed little since then, White feels especially connected to the town’s history when looking at the clothes from that time.
“I have a particular love of mourning dresses, the wedding dresses, things that sort of tell their own story,” she mused. “There were very specific customs for how you wore them and how you were not supposed to wear them.”
Castle and White both emphasized that the collection encapsulates the story of the slow American shift from wearing custom handmade garments meant to last a lifetime to regularly buying new clothes to keep up with the latest fashions.
White said the earlier pieces of the collection reveal a high level of quality, “because it had to last.” But as Brunswick became firmly connected by rail to big costal cities like Baltimore and New York, the town became increasingly fashion-conscious, Castle added, and soon hosted several retailers who sold off-the-rack fashions.
“The main place you shopped was a place called Kaplon’s Department store. And Fanny Kaplon, many times a year, would actually travel to New York City to see what the latest fashions were,” Castle said. “A favorite story of a lot of our locals is that during Christmas, the Kaplons would decorate the store windows with everything you needed for the holiday season, and then all of the townspeople would gather in front of the window, and [the store] would do a big reveal welcoming in the holiday season.”
One of the museum’s mandates is to serve as a repository for those types of community stories, and displaying clothing artifacts can often spark those still-living memories in local visitors.
“It is really rewarding to be in the museum when we have things on display and people come in and recognize an artifact that belonged to their relative,” he said. “People come in and say, ‘That was my great-grandfather or that was my uncle or great-uncle,’ and it’s kind of rewarding to be there when they make that connection at that moment.”
