The Appalachian Heritage Festival celebrates the voices of Appalachian women on Sept. 24 with soul and blues artist Lady D, string band The State Birds led by award-winning fiddler Tessa Dillon, and contemporary country musician and Shepherdstown, West Virginia, native Olivia Ellen Lloyd.

Events hosted by Shepherd University include a diverse range of free workshops and a showcase concert on Saturday night.

