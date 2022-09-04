Montgomery County is looking for colorful performing units and creative groups to march in the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade, which this year will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 in Silver Spring.
The parade traditionally kicks off the holiday season in the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District. The parade steps off from Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street and proceeds south on Georgia Avenue, ending at Silver Spring Avenue. It annually attracts thousands of spectators.
Often seen in the line of march are larger-than-life inflatable turkeys and penguins, glittering floats, marching bands and dancing groups.
Thanksgiving or holiday-themed units are welcome, as well as marching bands, multi-cultural groups, majorettes and baton twirlers, artists, clowns, dance and gymnastic troupes, floats, sports teams, costumed characters, beauty queens, classic car clubs and innovative displays.
There is no fee to participate. Applications for units to participate are due on Sept. 19.
The Montgomery County event is the only Thanksgiving Parade in the Washington metropolitan area.
