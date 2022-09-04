parade
Montgomery County is looking for colorful performing units and creative groups to march in the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade, which this year will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 in Silver Spring.

The parade traditionally kicks off the holiday season in the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District. The parade steps off from Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street and proceeds south on Georgia Avenue, ending at Silver Spring Avenue. It annually attracts thousands of spectators.

