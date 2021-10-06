To listen to April Verch and Cody Walters is to be immersed in tradition. To watch them perform is to be transported. Be it regional Canadian roots, American old-time, ’50s country, Scandinavian folk music, or something original that sounds as though it’s been around for a century, the one common thread is their love and reverence for the music and traditions that have been passed down to them.
Husband and wife duo April Verch and Cody Walters, a true partnership of kindred musical spirits, will perform in concert on Oct. 8 at New Spire Arts. Tickets _____.
Combining their unique backgrounds from Verch’s native Ottawa Valley and Walters’ heartland roots in Kansas, their music showcases endless creativity and versatility, transitioning effortlessly from traditional Ottawa Valley step dancing and fiddle tunes to old-time fiddle-banjo duets with tight-knit vocal harmonies to innovative sandpaper foot percussion, all contrasted against Verch’s sweet soprano voice.
Verch and Walters began playing together in 2007 when Walters joined the April Verch Band as their bassist. Initially formed as a pickup band centered around Verch’s own fiddle and dance stylings in 2000, the band grew and blossomed into an established trio of world-class musicians, spanning several musical traditions and backgrounds, yet all united in their mission to share the music they love. Together they have traveled to four continents, performed in 14 countries, and played everywhere from tiny pubs and dusty festival workshops all the way to legendary stages such as the Kennedy Center and the Ryman Auditorium. In 2018, Verch and Walters married.
During the heart of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, the couple began performing as a duo out of necessity and learned firsthand that art born of necessity can yield unexpectedly beautiful results. They developed new material, arrangements and a concert performance that hum with the ease and playfulness that can only be cultivated through deep understanding and trust as musicians and as partners.
The duo’s diverse repertoire and unbridled passion come to life on stage with a presence that is versatile, robust and masterfully executed. Audiences remark at their sincerity in sharing stories between tunes. Verch combines delicate voice, energetic footwork, sand-paper foot percussion and stunning playing. Walters adds melodic banjo stylings, solid rhythm guitar accompaniment and tasteful vocal harmonies.
Even now, after more than two decades leading her own band and with 14 albums in her name (two of which were nominated for JUNO Awards, among other honors), there is nothing that fulfills Verch or gives her more joy than playing and sharing her music with the world.
“It’s like the reward for everything else,” she says. “It’s about joining together to celebrate everyday life through music. We’re all in this together.”
Their New Spire Arts concert was first scheduled for 2019 and has been rescheduled several times. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Ausherman Theatre, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Learn more or purchase tickets at newspirearts.org.
