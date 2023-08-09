The Frederick Keys will face the State College Spikes at Nymeo Field on Aug. 11, with a fireworks display ending the evening.
But that’s not all that’s going on at Harry Grove Stadium that night.
You may shake your keys during the game, but you’ll be wanting to check your batteries afterward as it’s also Emergency Preparedness Night at the stadium, presented by Frederick County’s Division of Emergency Management and Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Dennis K. Dudley, director of the Department of Emergency Preparedness, recently gave an in depth and informative preview for attendees and would-be attendees. Here is his conversation with 72 Hours.
Let’s start at the beginning. What is the Division of Emergency Management, and what is your department of Emergency Preparedness within that division charged with doing?
The Division of Emergency Management administers and coordinates Frederick County’s emergency management programs, including interagency coordination, development of plans, hazard mitigation and preparedness, through training and education. The Division and its two departments collaborate with stakeholders, local/state/federal partners and the community to prepare for, respond to, recover from and mitigate the impact of all emergencies.
The Department of Emergency Preparedness develops and maintains plans, conducts training, and exercises and offers outreach to the community on preparedness and coordinates the emergency mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery efforts of Frederick County Government with public and private partners: county agencies, community and business organizations, the county’s municipalities, adjacent counties, the State of Maryland, and federal government installations and agencies with interests in Frederick County.
For those who’ve never been or who may be there for the game and unaware that this event will be going on, what can they expect to see and experience?
The purpose of this event is to provide information to prepare the public for emergencies. It is important that everyone knows their risks, make a plan, prepare a kit to support their plan, and be informed. One way to stay informed is by signing up for ALERT Frederick County.
We will have equipment displays and information from the Division of Fire and Rescue Services, Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, Law Enforcement, Health Department, Emergency Management, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Maryland Department of Transportation. This is an opportunity to see and learn about what our first responders do and what you need to plan for in emergency situations.
You mentioned this isn’t the first year you’ve held this event. How many years have you hosted an Emergency Preparedness Night, and what are you looking forward to with this one?
The first time Emergency Preparedness Night was conducted was Aug. 26, 2006. During planning meetings in 2018, it was asked by some of our partners if we could do this again. Using grant funds, we scheduled Emergency Preparedness Night for Aug. 26, 2018. The partner agencies, Division of Fire and Rescue Services, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police, Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, Health Department and the Local Emergency Planning Committee felt this was a successful event and we decided to continue it as an annual event. We held an event in 2019, but we were not able to in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.
We sponsored a game in 2022, and this year, we partnered with Gear Up Volunteer Fire Rescue Service to sponsor a fireworks night so we would have a game with more attendance and reach more of the public. Gear Up will be recruiting volunteers to join Volunteer Fire Rescue Services.
You also mentioned something about dogs at this year’s event. How do they fit in with the theme?
The Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael Redding will be there with his Hero dog Deputy Chief Sander B. Cohen, Sandy for short. Sandy is a facility dog with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and provides comfort, alerts to stress cues in first responders, sits with victims at court during testimony, peer support and attends fire prevention events. Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Matt Renn will also be there with K9 Rosie, a Bomb detection dog.
So, what kind of emergency events in this area and in our county specifically have happened in the past, where the preparedness resources promoted by your department were called upon?
In 2018, we had flooding in Frederick County that affected approximately 476 homes and 23 businesses. Beginning in 2020, COVID-19 identified the need for the public to have emergency plans and kits with supplies.
What other types of future emergency events, hazards or risks are there unique to or common in Frederick, and what are the appropriate actions for proactive preparations for this area? In other words, what are the key motivators for households and families to look to when considering and creating their own preparedness plans?
Frederick County hazards include flooding, winter storms, sinkholes, fires, communicable diseases, heat waves, power outages and hazardous materials incidents. Frederick County updated its Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan in 2022. This plan identifies the Hazards that affect Frederick County and plans to mitigate those risks.
Families should have a plan and have a stay-at-home kit with supplies for three days and a go kit in case of an evacuation. Plans should include a communication plan with meeting places, one near your home and one outside the area if it’s not possible to return home. For example, if there is a house fire, identify a location all family members will go to, so you know everyone is safe. Having an out of area emergency contact person that all family members can call and check in with helps account for family members in emergencies.
Kits should include water, a gallon per day per person. Flashlights, a first aid kit and a radio. Non-perishable food and a can opener. Families should also consider any special items, medications, copies of important documents, identification, and items for children and pets.
How does your office connect with the National Emergency Training Center here in Frederick County, if at all, and would you say the presence of that facility influences the general preparedness of the communities in Frederick County and the residents?
The Emergency Management Institute is a great resource for our staff. They provide excellent training, and it allows us to collaborate with professionals in Emergency Management from around the country. I encourage our staff to attend professional development courses at the Emergency Management Institute.
Are there other events throughout the year or anything specific to September, which is the nationally designated Emergency Preparedness month hosted by your department or where your department is involved?
We conduct preparedness presentations for community groups throughout the year. This event is our introduction into preparedness month. On Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., we will have our Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting at Winchester Hall, and it will be broadcast live on Frederick County Government TV Channel 1085 and Channel 19 on Comcast.
Back to the event at the Keys game, what other kinds of organizations or attractions will there be at the stadium event that you hope the public will notice and learn from?
The Department of Emergency Communications, 911 center will be providing information on 911 and will be recruiting during the event. The Health Department will be providing information and displaying their new vehicle for mobile clinics. Frederick Health Hospital will be providing information on services offered and general preparedness. The Maryland Department of Transportation will be providing driver safety information. Gear Up Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services and Frederick County Law Enforcement agencies will be displaying equipment and recruiting during the event.
What do you hope the main takeaway will be for the general public about preparedness, ways to prepare, emergencies to plan for, or community resources to know should they attend the game.
Being prepared can reduce fear, anxiety and losses that accompany disasters. We will have a table providing preparedness brochures and information for the public in the stadium. Now is the perfect time for businesses and residents alike to review their preparedness plans and update their disaster supply kits. The time to ask the question of what to do in an emergency is before it happens, so you are prepared and have a plan. National Preparedness Month is September and marks the beginning of peak hurricane season for Maryland. Frederick County can be affected by heavy rains and flooding even if a hurricane remains offshore.
Heavy rains can cause flooding in rivers but also can cause stormwater flooding if water runoff exceeds drainage systems capabilities. This can cause flooding and sewage backup outside of FEMA flood zones. Homeowners should check their insurance coverage for ground water, sewage backup, and flooding. Our Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Story Map has a feature for homeowners to check their home risk for flood zone flooding as well as stormwater flooding.
What is your office’s main objective in emergency preparedness for Frederick County?
Our goal is that businesses and residents are aware of their risks, have adequate insurance for those risks, stay informed, make a plan, and assemble a disaster supply kit that supports their plans. You should be ready to be self-sufficient for at least three days during a major emergency.
Joseph Peterson can usually be found reading the weathered plaques of obscure monuments he sees while wandering the city. He counts public libraries, public lands and places where local community is fostered among his favorite kinds of places.
