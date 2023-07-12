Since expanding from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar operation in March, Arepa Queen owners Jorge and Gaby Ramos say they’ve loved watching Frederick embrace Venezuelan cuisine. The casual eatery specializes in arepas, grilled corn meal patties that are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and stuffed with fillings like meat, cheese, beans or plantains. “When we first started with the food truck, no one really knew what an arepa was,” Jorge said. “And now they do. We have a lot of repeat customers.” Arepa Queen serves other authentic Latin dishes, too, including empanadas and chichas, a Venezuelan rice drink made with sweet condensed milk and cinnamon.
Arepa Queen
(3) comments
We went to Arepa Queen with two good Venezuelan friends, and we all enjoyed our meal. Our friends declared the food delicious and quite authentic. We'll be back!
We moved to Frederick from the Albany NY area where Hispanic food basically meant Mexican, and mostly Tex-Mex at that. Moving to Frederick, with its varied Hispanic population and foods to match, has been a wonderful revelation.
Love this place. Absolutely delicious, fresh and affordably priced.
This was my favorite food truck, then restaurant locally.
The veggie arepa is amazing, the plantains, beans and avocado are fresh, perfectly seasoned..
The owners are lovely people as well.
Anyone who hasn’t eaten there is missing out, it’s a unique and delicious food experience in Fred.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.