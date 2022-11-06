FILM-ARMAGEDDON-REVIEW

Banks Repeta, left, and Jaylin Webb in “Armageddon Time.”

 Anne Joyce/Focus Features

In “Armageddon Time,” James Gray’s evocative portrait of his early years growing up in Queens, Banks Repeta plays Paul Graff, a boy entering sixth grade in 1980, when punk rock, disco, rap, national politics and New York City itself were changing and sometimes converging with apocalyptic force.

Gray takes his title from “Armagideon Time,” a reggae song covered by the Clash. But it gets to the bad vibes that Paul is picking up, in speeches by presidential candidate Ronald Reagan (“Morons, from sea to shining sea,” one of his parents sniffs on election night) and in his own household. That boisterous ecosystem is watched over by Paul’s mother, Esther (Anne Hathaway), a smart, no-nonsense educator, and his authoritarian father, Irving (Jeremy Strong), whose bespectacled quietude belies volcanic anger.

