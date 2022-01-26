Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, bringing a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the 2021 Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.
“This evening of short films is the ultimate in armchair adventuring,” says Majestic Theater founding executive director Jeffrey Gabel. “You experience all the visual thrills and chills of the adventurers without any of their spills” — except maybe some popcorn on your lap.
Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues. Audiences can take in two hours of short films on topics ranging from fishing to skateboarding, discussing issues of community, recovery, lifestyle animals and more. Introductions and context for the films will be provided by the evening’s emcee. The evening’s films are rated PG-13 for language and themes.
The festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit. Mountainfilm’s mission is to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. To learn more, visit mountainfilm.org.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 on the evening of the show, and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg; by calling 717-337-8200; and online at gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.